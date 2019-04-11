ORLANDO, Fla. — Skies will become mostly sunny across Central Florida.

Winds from the east may push some clouds toward the coast with a minor sprinkle or two, but a dry day is expected overall.

Highs will run in the mid- to upper 80s inland with low 80s at the coast. High pressure and a dry air mass will govern our weather through Friday, as highs climb into the upper 90s.

Saturday will feature sun to start, but enough moisture in the afternoon will trigger isolated showers fueled by the inland-moving sea breeze.

The better rain chance will come Sunday evening into Monday morning as the tail end of a cold front slides across the peninsula.

While the better dynamics for severe weather should stay north of us, there could be a few rumbles of thunder embedded.

This feature should move through in time for Monday afternoon to feature a cooler and drier start to the upcoming workweek.

Beach and surf forecast

Favorable boating conditions are in store for Thursday with east to southeast winds around 5 to 10 knots and seas of 2 to 3 feet.

In the surf zone, wave activity will be poor for using a surfboard; the rip risk is moderate, warranting swimmers and surfers to stay in sight of a lifeguard tower.

