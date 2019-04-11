ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who was reported to have been waving a gun near a busy Orange County intersection was shot by deputies Thursday afternoon.

Man reported to be waving gun near Forsyth and Colonial Drive

Man shot in arm by deputy, expected to be OK, sheriff says

Mina said man's weapon turned out to be simulated gun

Orange County Sheriff's deputies engaged the man near the intersection of Forsyth Road and Old Cheney Highway at about 4 p.m., they said.

He pulled what appeared to be a gun from his waistband and was shot in the arm by a deputy, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that the man was found to be carrying a simulated gun.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard protocol when deputies are involved in shootings.