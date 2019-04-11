ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who was reported to have been waving a gun near a busy Orange County intersection was shot by deputies Thursday afternoon.
Orange County Sheriff's deputies engaged the man near the intersection of Forsyth Road and Old Cheney Highway at about 4 p.m., they said.
He pulled what appeared to be a gun from his waistband and was shot in the arm by a deputy, the Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that the man was found to be carrying a simulated gun.
The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard protocol when deputies are involved in shootings.
The shooting in Orange County was the second deputy-involved shooting of the day; a couple of hours earlier, Volusia County deputies were led on a chase from Deltona to DeLand during which a deputy was grazed in the head by a bullet. The suspect was shot and died at a hospital.