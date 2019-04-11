The Long Island City Office of Urban Upbound (hyperlink http://urbanupbound.org/) is abuzz with taxpayers and preparers rushing to meet Monday’s filing deadline.

“Our office has been quite busy,” said Tatiana Williams, Director of Tax and Income Support. “Right now, the office is picking up steam because as you know the filing deadline is Monday, April 15.”

Approximately forty staff and volunteer tax preparers will work well into the late evening hours to prepare tax returns free of charge for people earning less than $66,000 a year.

“At any given day during tax season we will prepare 100 tax returns, 80 tax returns,” said Williams.

And one thing they are sure to encounter is a scam.

“Every tax season. This happens all the time,” she said.

According to the IRS, scams exploiting the tax season are surging. After declining for three years, there was a 60 percent increase in 2018 in the number of complaints about phishing attempts, which are phone calls or emails where scammers pretend to be the IRS and demand money or personal information.

The IRS advises that the agency will never initiate a spontaneous contact with a taxpayer by email. And it suggests taxpayers stay skeptical, and never open a hyperlink or attachment from an unknown or suspicious source. Any complaints about a phishing attempt can be reported to the IRS at phishing@irs.gov.

“If you have any doubt, you contact the IRS, you contact the authorities, or you contact the person who prepared your tax return,” Williams explained.

Urban Upbound has extended office hours to accommodate last minute tax filings. To request an appointment, call (718) 784-0877 or visit the Long Island City office at 12-1540th Avenue, L.I.C., NY 11101.