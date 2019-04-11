From mixed income apartments to a university based retirement community, the future of the Richardson Olmsted Complex is open to possibilities.

After decades of neglect, the former mental asylum and national historic landmark is coming back to life.

The Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center is up and running, but 10 additional buildings are still in need of redevelopment.

On Wednesday, the property’s management hosted a public meeting to solicit feedback and suggestions for what should come next.

"They cannot be ever replicated again and we really should cherish our wonderful and rich historic heritage that we have,” said Mark Mortenson, executive director of the Richardson Center Corporation. “Buffalo can boast that and even compete with cities like Chicago with the wonderful, historic architecture we have."

Another idea that came up for consideration was a possible expansion of the West Side Bazaar.

It's all part of a nearly $100 million investment in the campus.