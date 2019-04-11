BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Commissioners have approved an ordinance that would restrict pet stores from selling dogs and cats that come from puppy mills and kitten factories.

Brevard County Commissioners approved pet sales ordinances

Pet stores will be restricted from selling pets that come from puppy mills, kitten factories

RELATED: Brevard's puppy sales ordinance will go to public hearing

The measure was approved during a commissioners meeting Tuesday night.

Under the ordinance, pet stores in Brevard County will only be allowed to sell dogs and cats that come from "shelters or animal rescue organizations," "hobby breeders," and larger U.S. Department of Agriculture licensed commercial breeders."

Brevard County follows other Central Florida counties like Seminole and Lake, which have enacted similar restrictions.