WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park Police Department has released surveillance video showing the armed robbery suspect -- who fled police Tuesday and crashed into another vehicle -- walking into a Winter Park doctor’s office that he is accused of robbing .

The video, taken from inside the office, shows the front door opening and the suspect walking in. He’s shown completely covered and wearing a mask.

Dr. Chris Turner was inside Pain Free Chiropractic in Winter Park when the suspect walked in Tuesday afternoon.

Turner told Spectrum News 13 he initially thought it was a patient walking in, but then felt a gun pointed at his head. Turner says the suspect demanded money, which he complied with. The suspect then drove off in a stolen pickup truck.

Winter Park Police chased the suspect into Casselberry where police say he crashed into an SUV on Lake Howell Road before running away.

The two people inside the SUV, including a 16-year-old, were critically injured and transported to Orlando-area hospitals.

Spectrum News 13 also spoke with the man who owns the stolen pickup truck. Alejandro Ramirez says he was doing a routine home security sweep late Monday night when he realized his pickup truck was no longer in his driveway.

He called police, but says he never imagined his truck would be involved in such a major crime investigation.

Ramirez said, “It’s honestly unbelievable. I never would have imagined anything like this happening to me. You always hear about this on the news and everything, but having it happen to you personally is obviously pretty shocking.”

Turner says after being robbed at gunpoint, he plans to increase security measures at his office.

Police continue to search for the suspect and consider him dangerous.

According to a police report, he will be facing several charges, including robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of a crash, and eluding police.