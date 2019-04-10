ORLANDO, Fla. — While Central Florida feels temperatures in the 80s and almost 90 degrees this week, half of the country is contending with a late winter storm.

This storm will produce everything from heavy snow, to blizzard conditions, ice, severe thunderstorms, and even extreme fire danger, thanks to high winds.

A strong low pressure system is moving from the Rockies eastward into the Plains along with the Midwest from mid-week into the start of this weekend.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions will be experienced from the Front Range of the Rockies in Denver into portions of Minnesota.

A blizzard is defined as having visibility reduced to less than 1/4 mile for three hours or more with winds of 35 mph or greater.

The forecast calls for the potential of 1-2 feet of snow for the Central and Northern Plain states into western Minnesota through Thursday night with the chance for isolated higher amounts.

Minneapolis and Denver will be feeling temperatures in the 30s for highs through the start of the weekend. If you factor in the gusty winds, the wind chill factor will make it feel sharply colder than that too.

There's extreme fire danger, thanks to the high winds on the drier side of the storm, in parts of Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona.

Severe thunderstorms are possible on the warm side of the storm.

The highest chances for severe weather will be in parts of the Plains stretching into Central Illinois and Indiana too.

Parts of the Upper Great Lakes could get hit with sleet and freezing rain Thursday night into Friday.

When it comes to air travel over the next several days, this storm will likely cause major travel delays and several flight cancellations.

So if you have travel plans from now into this weekend, you will want to check ahead and plan accordingly.