APOPKA, Fla. — Family and friends of Lechmani Desroches gathered for a candlelight vigil in his honor Tuesday night.

Despite rain and wind, the group huddled around the candles to keep them from blowing out. The vigil was held at Gilbert McQueen Park in Lake Mann Homes in Orlando. His family used to live right next to the park.

Tears mixed with burning questions about who killed Desroches, who went missing in June 2017.

His remains were found in September of 2018, but were only identified as Lechmani this month.

Investigators ruled the death as a homicide.

His godmother Bridgette Bennifield described the hurt of knowing someone killed her godson.

"I'm sick to my stomach. I'm sick to my stomach, because that could've been my child. Yeah I'm just hurt, I'm hurt but I can't even cry no more because of my high blood pressure I can't cry no more," she said.

His family members, like his sister Marieanne Desroches, just want to know who killed Lechmani.

"And we need to find out who did this to my brother because it's not fair. My brother was chill he had no problem with nobody, nobody!" Desroches said.

Now they want anyone who knows anything about how he died or who may have killed him to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).