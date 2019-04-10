ORLANDO, Fla. – A SunRail train was involved in a crash with an SUV in downtown Orlando late Wednesday afternoon.

SunRail train, SUV crash in downtown Orlando

Crash happened along Colonial Drive near N. Orange Ave.

1 person was transported to ORMC

The crash happened on the tracks along Colonial Drive, near North Orange Avenue.

One person was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Colonial Drive is currently blocked because of the crash. Multiple SunRail trains, both northbound and southbound, are delayed.

No other details were immediately available.