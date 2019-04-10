ORLANDO, Fla. — A few morning showers are possible as they and clouds will give way to increasing sun as the day wears on.

Highs will not be dramatically different despite the passage of a cold front; expect readings in the low to mid-80s. Mainly clear skies will resume overnight as lows fall to the mid-60s.

Areas of fog are anticipated by daybreak. The cooldown will be short-lived with mid- to upper 80s quickly returning Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

We will see a few dry days lasting into the first half of the weekend.

Afternoon showers will be likely come Sunday as moisture increases ahead of the next front.

Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will run in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Beach and surf forecast

Poor boating conditions are slated for Wednesday for surfers with wave heights limited to 1 to 2 feet.

The rip current risk remains moderate. Boaters offshore will face west winds shifting north at 5 to 10 knots, and seas of 2 to 3 feet.

