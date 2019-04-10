The Northland Workforce Training Center is getting two grants and a donation to help further develop the city’s east side.

National Grid is donating more than $500,000 to the center and providing an additional $10,000 grant for a van to help take students to and from Northland.

The regional director for National Grid said the money will help connect people in the community with the training and job opportunities the center provides.

“Our company is only as good as the communities that we serve,” said Ken Kujawa of National Grid. “In the case of Northland, it’s providing such a valuable resource to companies here in Western New York that are our customers.”

The Northland Workforce Training Center opened in January 2018 as part of the Buffalo Billion initiative.