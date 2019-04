WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – Multiple cows were killed Tuesday night in a crash involving four vehicles in West Melbourne, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened along U.S. 192 just before 9:30 p.m.

According to emergency responders, 10 people refused medical treatment at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.