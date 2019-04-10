SUNRISE, Fla. — Survivors and parents of people killed in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida a year ago are filing a series of new lawsuits.

Twenty separate civil lawsuits were being filed in state court Wednesday, according to an attorney involved in one of the lawsuits, which they say name the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Scot Peterson, and a campus monitor among the defendants.

Records at the Broward County Clerk of Courts show a series of lawsuits pending.

ALERT: 26 Parkland parents and survivors to file lawsuits against Broward Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Scot Peterson and others. Max Schachter is among the plaintiffs. His son Alex was among the 17 killed at Stoneman Douglas High School. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/LbgXfU3uux — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 10, 2019

A gunman killed 17 students and staff members of the high school in Parkland on Valentine's Day 2018. One of the victims was Max Schachter's son, Alex.

"We tried to get all of the entities to make the right decisions for last 12 months. They have not, and now it's time to go the other route. We want accountability. We want to make sure this never happens again, and we feel this is the route to make this happen," Schachter said.

The more than two dozen parents and survivors allege in their lawsuits that the Sheriff’s Office and the other defendants were negligent in preventing the attack and failed to engage the gunman.