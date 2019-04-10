SUNRISE, Fla. — The state commission delving into last year's Parkland school massacre on Wednesday heard from frustrated parents decrying a lack of support in the hours after the shooting.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission was created in the wake of the shooting to analyze what happened, how it happened, and recommend improvements to the system to try to be better prepared if a similar situation arises again.

On Wednesday, the Parkland parents — some of whom are suing the Broward County Sheriff's Office and others connected to the tragedy — testified that also found it incredibly difficult to get information in the height of the chaos.

NOW: Parkland parents tesiftiying about reunification after mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. They share pain and grief of not knowing any information. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/ek8WvppPF4 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 10, 2019

Seventeen students and staff were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas on Valentine's Day 2018.

"You might imagine it’s never good when you get called into a small room," said Tony Montalto, whose daughter, Gina, was killed that day.

"I remember when they told us, here we were in this glass room where everybody could see us, everybody could see the initial reaction. Not a good place," Montalto said.

NOW: Captain Rick Francis testifying about how @SeminoleSO isnysing technology and planning now to be prepared for any potential crisis. Specifically how to quickly account for students and relay information + reunification. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/uRKJFGPDWc — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 10, 2019

Other Parkland parents, such as Fred Guttenberg and Gena Hoyer, echoed Montalto's sentiment that there was a void of support — something they wish on no one else.

The panel also heard about the lessons learned from the Pulse shooting in Orlando in 2016, as well as what the Seminole County Sheriff's Office is doing, so they can determine what needs to change moving forward.

Orlando Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Supervisor Jason Cook testified about the reaction in the hours after Pulse: the surge of law enforcement, volunteers, victim advocates, and counselors.

"It has to be a team effort," Cook said. "... The family reunification and victim notification is what they're going to remember for years, clearly, so it needs to be handled right, and it needs to be prioritized so that it’s done right," Cook said.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it comes down to being prepared. It said it has plans in place now to know exactly where and how families and students would be reunited.

"Information is power," said Capt. Rick Francis, who is the Sheriff's Office's person in charge of school security. He said the agency has been ahead of the curve, with plans in place already, including using technology that allows teachers to quickly account for students and relay those details to law enforcement and parents.

"We’ll get a real time sense if we have injuries or anything else..." Seminole County Sheriff's Capt. Rick Francis said. "We have a real time example of how many people we have and can start putting those pieces together."

It is unclear what policies, if any, Broward County officials had in place at the time of the massacre at Stoneman Douglas.

The state commission is in the midst of a years-long fact-finding mission to develop school safety solutions after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. The Florida Supreme Court has also granted the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis to establish a statewide grand jury to investigate the school shooting.