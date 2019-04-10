ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy during meet-up to sell a cell phone will be facing a judge in Orange County on Wednesday morning.

The case has seen a twist after the State Attorney's office reviewed it more.

Initially Curtis Fulcher, 33, was not charged with anything for shooting and killing the teen back in January. However, after the State Attorney's office reviewed the evidence, it determined this was not a clear-cut self-defense case.

Fulcher will be making his first appearance on one count of manslaughter.

According to detectives, Fulcher and his wife were meeting with someone in Parramore to sell a iPhone X when the shooting occurred.

Fulcher's wife said the person walked up and looked at the phone and walked away and then a second person appeared who reached for her husband's waist.

"Yes, we were terrified for our lives and we didn't know if he was going to pull a gun on us or not or what was going on. So my husband was defending his wife and unborn kid," explained Vanessa Fulcher. "At the time we didn't know the kid was 16 and that make so much more unfortunate."

A second person was also arrested in connection to the shooting. Deandre Florence, 18, is charged with second-degree murder during the commission of a felony for the January 2, killing of 16-year-old Denim Williams.

Investigators say although he did not shoot Williams, he is accused of helping set-up and commit the robbery.