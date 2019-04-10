ORLANDO, Fla. — If you've just moved to the Central Florida area and are looking to start a business, you've come to the right place. Here are tips and resources to help you get your business off the ground.

Tips, resources to start a business in Central Florida

The Florida Department of State has a great website, which provides a how-to on starting your own business in Florida.

The website has some great tips, from setting up taxes, finding out about worker’s compensation in Florida, and the facts and highlights of our economy.

One of the reasons why Spectrum News 13 does this segment is because so many people are moving here with all different backgrounds.

When Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico in September 2017, some areas were damaged, while others were decimated. As a result, Central Florida’s population swelled with a lot of people moving here to start over.

Here's a tip: The Hispanic Office for Local Assistance , or HOLA, is a city of Orlando outreach program Mayor Buddy Dyer started 15 years ago. It connects people with 100 government and community organizations. They refer people to Prospera Florida , which helps Hispanic entrepreneurs grow.

Here’s another tip: Depending on the business you're starting, the city of Orlando has the " Permitting Express Initiative ."

Small and big business permit requests used to be lumped together, but a specialized team of people can help you through the permitting process, expedite steps, and get your small business going faster.