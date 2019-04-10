ORLANDO, Fla. — The date has been set for the final performance of Epcot's Illuminations: Reflections of Earth.
- Last Illumination show to run on September 30
- 'Epcot Forever' will temporarily take its place
The long-running fireworks show will end its run on September 30, Disney World announced late Tuesday.
In its place will be a temporary nighttime spectacular called Epcot Forever, which is set to debut October 1.
"Epcot Forever is a celebration of what Epcot has been and what Epcot is going to become," show director Alan Bruun said during a DisneyParksLive broadcast. "And we're using some of the greatest aspects of the park over its past 30 plus years, especially the music."
The new show will feature classic Epcot songs, fireworks, lasers, dancing water fountains, and dancing kites.
