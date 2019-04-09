ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A search is underway for an armed robbery suspect who crashed into a vehicle in Casselberry after he tried to flee from authorities.

The initial armed robbery happened in a parking lot in the 1300 block of South Orlando Avenue Tuesday afternoon, says Winter Park Police.

The suspect allegedly fled from the scene in a truck as police officers tried to stop him.

According to authorities, the man turned onto Lake Howell Road at Tuscarora Trail and crashed into a silver vehicle behind a Casselberry Walmart. There were two people in the vehicle, but their conditions are unknown.

.@WinterParkPD telling me 2 people were inside this silver car when an armed robbery suspect crashed into it during police chase that started in Winter Park & ended here in Casselberry. Victims conditions unknown. Search for suspect continues. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/sJ49ytm82Z — Stephanie Coueignoux (@StephanieCNews) April 9, 2019

Winter Park and Casselberry Police say they’ve established a perimeter to find the suspect.

As of 5:45 p.m., police say they are suspending the immediate area search in the Casselberry neighborhood near Lake Howell and Tuscarora, while a wider search continues.

While the scene is being cleared, authorities say traffic is still being diverted onto Lake Howell Road.

Lake Forrest Preparatory School, which is nearby the scene of the crash, was placed on "red" lockdown earlier as a precaution, but it has since been changed to a "yellow" lockdown, where parents are able to pick up their children.