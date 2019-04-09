BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An Indialantic man is accused of loudly cursing in public, calling himself “The Saint,” and threatening people by saying “his turtle army will destroy them.”

Thomas Lane, 61, charged with breach of peace, misusing 911

Allegedly loudly cursed at people, threatened them with 'turtle army'

Police say seven calls came in about 61-year-old Thomas Lane's actions near the Indialantic Boardwalk on Sunday.

They said Lane then walked into the lobby of the Indialantic Police Department, pounded on the glass and yelled at the dispatcher.

An officer stopped him at the 7-Eleven a couple of blocks away, and he continued to curse and yell at customers there.

The officer said they saw Lane call 911 and curse, and yell more about his “turtle army destroying everyone.”

He was arrested and charged with breach of peace and misuse of the 911 system.