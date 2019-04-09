ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center will be offering $10 admission this Sunday.

Orlando Science Center to hold $10 admission day on Sunday

All four floors of exhibits are included with admission

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the science center's website

All four floors of the museum's exhibits, including the new aerospace exhibit Above and Beyond, is included with the discounted rate. Visitors will also be able to enjoy live programing and 3D films.

Admission to the Orlando Science Center is usually $20.95 for adults and $14.95 for children.

"Orlando Science Center strives to make science education accessible to everyone and offers the Science For All general admission and membership programs to families in need every day," the museum said in a post on its website. "But $10 Day offers families who do not qualify for those programs the opportunity to experience everything the Science Center has to offer at a budget-friendly price."

Tickets for $10 admission day typically sells out, so the museum recommends purchasing them in advance on its website at www.osc.org.

Limited parking is available at the Orlando Science Center's garage for $5.