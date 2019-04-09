ORLANDO, Fla. — Increasing clouds will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms as the next cold front slides across the peninsula.

Tuesday's highs at 83 degrees

Expect strong rain, lots of lightning and maybe small hail

With more clouds around, highs will be in the low to mid-80s with breezy south winds. A few storms may be strong to severe Tuesday afternoon with small hail, heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds more than 40 to 50 mph.

Scattered showers will be found throughout the overnight, lingering into early Wednesday before drier air arrives and the rain pushes out.

The cool down with this system will be minimal; highs will run in the low to mid-80s again on Wednesday afternoon.

We will see a few dry days after this front exits, with rain removed from the forecast for the second half of the workweek. Temperatures will quickly return to mid- to upper 80s by then, lasting through next weekend.

Beach and surf forecast

Poor boating conditions are slated for Tuesday with winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 knots.

In the surf zone, the waves will be poor for use of a surfboard.

The rip current risk remains moderate. The main hazard will be showers and thunderstorms.

