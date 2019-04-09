ORLANDO, Fla. — A remake of Pet Sematary is now in theaters. It’s based on a Stephen King novel the prolific author said scared him the most out of all the books he’s written.

Here’s five things you need to know about the chilling film with two of its stars: John Lithgow and Jason Clarke.

1. Channeling “Big Fears”

“This is a helluva story and there's a reason why it's fit for revival,” Lithgow said. “It's very elemental. It's a family drama, which is about the big, big fears in life — losing a child.”

He continued, “It puts forward this deep dilemma of what would you do if you were given a way to bring back to life somebody that you felt you could not live without.”

2. Comedy from Tragedy

Jason Clarke plays Louis Creed. He says some of the best comedy comes from tragedy.

“There’s a lot, particularly, for people who know the book and who know the story,” Clarke told Spectrum News.

“There's a line at the beginning of the movie where we've moved into this house and Rachel calls out, ‘Hey, we left the cat in the car!’ People who know the story know the cat's not going to be happy about that,” he said, laughing.

3. The Darkest Ending

The movie’s producer describes the ending as its “own thing.” They had dark, darker and darkest — they went the darkest.

“Awe, yeah,” Clarke said, dramatically. “It's a great ending. I couldn't believe it when they handed me the pages. Didn't see that one coming.”

4. The “Final Cut”

“The worst thing that happens to my character … ” Lithgow said. “just as Dennis directed it, he said let’s do a take where you just chuckle just before the moment. Just give me a little chuckle. And that’s exactly what happened in the final cut. Final cut, no pun intended.”

5. Movie Cats Find a Home

The original Pet Sematary film came out in 1989, six years after Stephen King wrote the book. In the new adaptation, the cat named Church is played by two rescues, Tonic and Leo. According to a press release, they were later adopted by members of the film crew.