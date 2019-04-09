NRG Energy has a potential buyer for the Huntley plant in the town of Tonawanda.

The company name and its plans have not yet been released, but the River Road fossil fuel power plant has been closed since 2016.

On Monday, the community had the chance to give opinions on the sale.

The town board said it is still trying to acquire a portion of the site through eminent domain.

But some believe the better option is to reopen the plant.

“I think a better solution is to allow NRG to continue to operate the system and to push New York State hard to re-power the Huntley plant to burn coal, natural gas or bio-fuels,” said Greg Spears, a Tonawanda resident.

A representative from NRG was at the meeting but was unable to provide more details on the potential sale.

Members of the town board also had no comment.