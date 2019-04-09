Finding a dentist can be tough for some neighbors in Tioga County.

There's a shortage of dental professionals, and that's a real challenge for low income families, but for the past 15 years, Tioga Smiles Mobile Dental has tried to rewrite that script.

The service travels to local schools and provides screenings and cleaning to tens of thousands of people.

"It's convenient because it goes right to the school district. So we can park right outside and the kids are very comfortable coming because it's a warm, friendly environment to go to and their friends are going with them to their dental appointments. So it's not a scary experience at all," said Sue Medina, Director of Public Health.

It's not just for students. Anyone who lives in Tioga County can use it. The cost goes by a sliding scale based on family income and size.