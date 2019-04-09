OCALA, Fla. — A jury once again recommended the death sentence for a man given the death penalty in the brutal 2011 slaying of 15-year-old Seath Jackson.

This time it was unanimous.

Michael Bargo was the only one sentenced to death of five people convicted of the killing of the teen at a home in Summerfield. A sixth person was charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Prosecutors said the Bargo was the ringleader of the group that lured Jackson to the home, where they beat and shot him to death. They dismembered and burned his remains, then hid them in paint cans and threw them in a rock quarry.

In 2016, the Supreme Court ruled that Florida's death penalty was unconstitutional, prompting the state to reanalyze dozens of capital cases, including Bargo's, that had death sentence recommendations by juries.

In Bargo's first sentencing, the jury recommended death 10-2. At the time, Bargo became the youngest inmate on Florida's death row at 21 years old.

We have a reporter at the resentencing trial. Check back for updates on this developing story.