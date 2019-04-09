SUNRISE, Fla. — The safety commission formed in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is meeting again.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High safety commission meeting Tues/Wed

First meeting since group recommended arming teachers

Senate Bill 7030: School Safety and Security

On Tuesday, the MSD commission will talk about the legislation that could arm teachers and while it's been a heated debate between those for and against it, both the state Senate and House leaders, Gov. DeSantis and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtierri, who chairs the commission, are all for it.

Today's meeting is the first since the commission gave its recommendations to the Florida Legislature.

Senate Bill 7030 would establish a statewide guardian program, which would allow sheriff’s offices to train teachers to carry firearms.

The program would cost about $70 million. A state commission proposed the measure after the MSD shooting in February 2018. The shooting left 17 people dead.

The commission is expected to continue to discuss ways to keep schools safe and if arming teachers is the best way to do that.

Those in support of the move say since school shootings happen so fast, a teacher with a gun could stop a shooter in their tracks. Opponents disagree, saying arming teachers would actually make students less safe.

Students with the group March For Our Lives went to Tallahassee last week to let lawmakers know they don't support the measure to arm teachers.

"I just want the commission to know that students, we’re afraid to have our teachers armed," said Christopher Zoeler from Tampa. "We don’t know how they’re going to react in those situations we don’t know how they’re going to handle a weapon and knowing that they don’t get paid enough already to be able to be a teacher and we expect them to have to be a police officer?"

The commission is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in the Chairman’s Club at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.