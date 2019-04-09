ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly four dozen pages of letters written in jail by Nikolas Cruz – the suspect in the February 2017 mass shootings at Parkland High School – were released Tuesday.

In one letter, he talks about wanting children

MORE: Download the letters (ZIP file)

The letters are addressed to someone named Miley who lives in the United Kingdom.

In the letters, he wrote about the joy children bring to him and wanting to have a family of his own, even in prison. He also wrote about his experiences with guns growing up.

Cruz ended many of the letters with, "I love you."

In a letter dated October 31, 2018, Cruz asked Miley if she wanted children. He wrote, "I always wanted children." Cruz also said he wanted three boys and they would be named after guns.

He also talked about his upcoming trial and the possibility of receiving the death penalty. He wrote in part, "Letting someone inject me with long last sleep, it's kind of what I want. But I'm unsure of myself so I'm letting other people save me."

Cruz did not mention the shooting in the letters, but he did tell Miley to look up a song called Pumped Up Kicks by Foster the People. The lyrics of that song seem to describe a school shooting.

Nikolas Cruz (Spectrum News file photo)