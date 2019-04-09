ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has been six months since Hurricane Michael devastated Florida's panhandle, and some people are still relying on federal assistance.

FEMA cuts housing assistance for Hurricane Michael victims

Families now searching for new places to live

However, those people are now losing that funding.

FEMA said they're cutting off families from the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program.

Now more than 250 Bay County families have to find a new place to live.

State leaders are hoping FEMA reconsiders their decision to extend temporary housing to victims of Hurricane Michael.

FEMA already granted an extension in March with the condition that families had to have a "realistic, feasible, and practical housing plan." They had to be able to put the plan into action within 60 days.

So far, only 17 families out of 280 people have been able to keep their temporary housing. Everyone else had to check out of their homes by Tuesday, April 9.

Bay County leaders have appealed the decision, but so far there has been no response from FEMA. County leaders said they expect to hear something very soon.

Meanwhile, FEMA has said there are other places familes can go for help.

Hurricane Michael hit Mexico Beach in the Florida panhandle on October 10, 2018.