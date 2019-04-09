MELBOURNE, Fla. — A busy Melbourne roadway is closed for repairs over the next few weeks.

Croton Road closing to repair sewer main underneath

Residents say drivers are not abiding by detours

The work is going well on Croton Road, but it's the detours drivers shouldn't be taking that's causing problems — neighbors say it's dangerous.

Some 11,000 cars and trucks daily use Croton Road when it's open to traffic. But now, with the project closing it down, many are speeding through these surrounding neighborhoods instead of abiding the detours.

Honey Stalnaker lives on the corner of Croton Road and Smathers Circle in Melbourne.

Her view as of recently, and for the next several weeks, is the utility project that's shutdown Croton.

A crew is replacing an aging sewer main underneath the street.

Stalnaker is fine with the work being done but not with people ignoring the posted detour directions.

"They are confused, totally confused as to what to do," she said.

What drivers are supposed to do is avoid Croton all together, unless you live here.

Signs are clearly posted “local traffic only.” Detour signs point cars and trucks to alternate routes, like Eau Gallie Boulevard and Sarno Road.

What's worse is residents are complaining to the city that drivers zooming through, using their own makeshift detour on their neighborhood streets.

"They do speed through here. It's hard for me to back out of my driveway," Stalnaker told Spectrum News.

Some neighbors report cars are going 45 mph in the 25 mph zone.

Plus, they are concerned kids playing in the street could get hurt.

Melbourne Police are spotlighting the area for people speeding on the residential streets until the project wraps up on May 1.