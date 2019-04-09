ORLANDO, Fla. — Springtime menus are rolling out, and Seasons 52 in Orlando is going fresh and super clean. Here are two of their brand new recipes:

Burrata, Roasted Beets and Fig Balsamic Salad

Inspired by Seasons 52

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 each Cheese, Burrata, drained

1 medium roasted beet, cut into wedges

1 endive, trimmed, leaves separated per person

To taste Kosher Salt

To taste Black Pepper, ground

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea Salt (preferably Fleur de sel)

4 TBSP fig balsamic vinaigrette (recipe follows)

2 TBSP toasted pistachios

2 tsp black sesame seeds

FIG BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

Ingredients:

3/4 cup of aged balsamic vinegar

3/4 cup of dry, diced figs

3/4 tsp Kosher Salt

3/4 cup of honey

Procedure:

Use a whisk to combine balsamic, figs, salt and honey Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week

TO MAKE THE SALAD

Procedure:

Remove burrata from packaging and drain. Place drained burrata in the center of a plate. In a separate bowl, add endive, beet, salt and pepper. Add olive oil and toss to gently coat. Plate endive and beet around burrata. Pour fig balsamic dressing around burrata. Top salad with toasted pistachios and black sesame seeds. Repeat for second salad



Wood-Grilled Bistro Steak

Inspired by Seasons 52

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

8-10 miniature yellow potatoes

2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive oil

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 tsp. garlic, roasted, minced

1 Tbsp. parsley, chopped

As needed Kosher Salt

6 oz. prime top sirloin steak

As needed Pepper, Ground

5 each asparagus, blanched

1 oz red wine sauce

Tools Needed:

Grill

Roasting pan

Tongs

Procedure: