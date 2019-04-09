ORLANDO, Fla. — Springtime menus are rolling out, and Seasons 52 in Orlando is going fresh and super clean. Here are two of their brand new recipes:

Burrata, Roasted Beets and Fig Balsamic Salad

Inspired by Seasons 52
Serves: 2

Ingredients:

  • 2 each Cheese, Burrata, drained
  • 1 medium roasted beet, cut into wedges
  • 1 endive, trimmed, leaves separated per person
  • To taste Kosher Salt
  • To taste Black Pepper, ground
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Sea Salt (preferably Fleur de sel)
  • 4 TBSP fig balsamic vinaigrette (recipe follows)
  • 2 TBSP toasted pistachios
  • 2 tsp black sesame seeds

FIG BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup of aged balsamic vinegar
  • 3/4 cup of dry, diced figs
  • 3/4 tsp Kosher Salt
  • 3/4 cup of honey

Procedure:

  1. Use a whisk to combine balsamic, figs, salt and honey
  2. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week

TO MAKE THE SALAD

Procedure:

  1. Remove burrata from packaging and drain.
  2. Place drained burrata in the center of a plate.
  3. In a separate bowl, add endive, beet, salt and pepper. Add olive oil and toss to gently coat.
  4. Plate endive and beet around burrata.
  5. Pour fig balsamic dressing around burrata.
  6. Top salad with toasted pistachios and black sesame seeds.
  7. Repeat for second salad
     

Wood-Grilled Bistro Steak

Inspired by Seasons 52
Serves: 1

Ingredients:

  • 8-10 miniature yellow potatoes
  • 2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive oil
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • 1 tsp. garlic, roasted, minced
  • 1 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
  • As needed Kosher Salt
  • 6 oz. prime top sirloin steak
  • As needed Pepper, Ground
  • 5 each asparagus, blanched
  • 1 oz red wine sauce

Tools Needed:

  • Grill
  • Roasting pan
  • Tongs

Procedure:

  1. Wash potatoes, pat dry and toss with olive oil, lemon, garlic, parsley and salt.
  2. Place in 400 degree oven for 15-20 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork
  3. Season the sirloin with salt and pepper generously on both sides
  4. Place seasoned sirloin on clean, hot grill. Cook to desired doneness.
  5. Pull steak off the grill and let rest for two minutes before slicing
  6. Coat asparagus lightly in olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place in a roasting pan and roast in the oven at 400 degrees for five minutes or until hot and lightly colored
  7. Plate asparagus and potatoes on serving plate with sliced steak
  8. Drizzle red wine sauce around teak and serve