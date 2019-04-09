ORLANDO, Fla. — Springtime menus are rolling out, and Seasons 52 in Orlando is going fresh and super clean. Here are two of their brand new recipes:
Burrata, Roasted Beets and Fig Balsamic Salad
Inspired by Seasons 52
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
- 2 each Cheese, Burrata, drained
- 1 medium roasted beet, cut into wedges
- 1 endive, trimmed, leaves separated per person
- To taste Kosher Salt
- To taste Black Pepper, ground
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Sea Salt (preferably Fleur de sel)
- 4 TBSP fig balsamic vinaigrette (recipe follows)
- 2 TBSP toasted pistachios
- 2 tsp black sesame seeds
FIG BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup of aged balsamic vinegar
- 3/4 cup of dry, diced figs
- 3/4 tsp Kosher Salt
- 3/4 cup of honey
Procedure:
- Use a whisk to combine balsamic, figs, salt and honey
- Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week
TO MAKE THE SALAD
Procedure:
- Remove burrata from packaging and drain.
- Place drained burrata in the center of a plate.
- In a separate bowl, add endive, beet, salt and pepper. Add olive oil and toss to gently coat.
- Plate endive and beet around burrata.
- Pour fig balsamic dressing around burrata.
- Top salad with toasted pistachios and black sesame seeds.
- Repeat for second salad
Wood-Grilled Bistro Steak
Inspired by Seasons 52
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
- 8-10 miniature yellow potatoes
- 2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive oil
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 1 tsp. garlic, roasted, minced
- 1 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
- As needed Kosher Salt
- 6 oz. prime top sirloin steak
- As needed Pepper, Ground
- 5 each asparagus, blanched
- 1 oz red wine sauce
Tools Needed:
- Grill
- Roasting pan
- Tongs
Procedure:
- Wash potatoes, pat dry and toss with olive oil, lemon, garlic, parsley and salt.
- Place in 400 degree oven for 15-20 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork
- Season the sirloin with salt and pepper generously on both sides
- Place seasoned sirloin on clean, hot grill. Cook to desired doneness.
- Pull steak off the grill and let rest for two minutes before slicing
- Coat asparagus lightly in olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place in a roasting pan and roast in the oven at 400 degrees for five minutes or until hot and lightly colored
- Plate asparagus and potatoes on serving plate with sliced steak
- Drizzle red wine sauce around teak and serve