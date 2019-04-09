Hart’s Local Grocers had a short but meaningful tenure in downtown Rochester, becoming the first grocery store downtown in decades when it opened five years ago.

The grocer closed on March 22 due to declining sales, but customers are getting the chance to take a piece of Hart’s home with them.

Everything that remains inside the store will be sold at an auction this week. A sign posted on the shop's door says the auction will take place in person and online.

Commercial freezers and refrigerators, tables, cash registers and shelving are just some of the items up for auction, scheduled to start Thursday at 10 a.m. The building is located at 10 Winthrop Street.