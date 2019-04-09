HIGH POINT, N.C. — A global interior designer network is breaking the norm at the High Point furniture market.

The Black Interior Designer's Network was founded 10 years ago with one goal -- to diversity the industry.

Leaders of the group say over a decade ago the market lacked diversity, but now times have changed.

Proceeds from items purchased through the network are given to those in need in Africa.

Now, the network has grown to over 200 members.

Vice President Kymberlyn Lacy said shows like High Point Market help them to partner with other designers and showcase their creativity.

"We’re often the ones to bring the fashion or create it,” she said. “So, some of our style in fashion whether it’s hip-hop, whether it’s modern, whether it’s classic, it often transpires into our interiors.”

They use artifacts from their history to add flair to traditional spaces.

“As long as we’re keeping the doorway open to educate, keeping the doorway open to presenting ourselves in a manner that we have a seat at the table," said Keia McSwain, president of the organization. “Then I think that diversity is really going to make a 360 in this industry very soon.”

