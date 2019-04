MELBOURNE, Fla. — A worker is dead after being hit by a bulldozer at a Melbourne landfill.

It happened just before noon at the Brevard County Solid Waste Facility on Sarno Road.

Investigators said the 50-year-old man, who works for Anytime Waste Systems, was accidentally struck by the bulldozer.

He died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Melbourne Police are investigating.