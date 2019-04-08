WASHINGTON — In the latest Homeland Security staff turnover, the director of the U.S. Secret Service is leaving the Trump administration, and CNN reports that he is being fired .

Randolph Alles was appointed Secret Service director in April 2017

Reported ouster comes a day after his boss, Kirstjen Nielsen, resigned

The departure of Randolph "Tex" Alles , a former Marine general, was announced Monday.

CNN is reporting that President Donald Trump has ordered chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to fire Alles.

The Secret Service director reports to the secretary of Homeland Security — who resigned Sunday . Kirstjen Nielsen's resignation was reportedly not her choice.

Officials also told the Associated Press that Alles' departure is unrelated to the recent security breach at Mar-a-Lago in which a Chinese woman illegally gained access to Trump's South Florida club.

"United States Secret Service director Randolph 'Tex' Alles has done a great job at the agency over the last two years, and the President is thankful for his over 40 years of service to the country," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "Mr. Alles will be leaving shortly and President Trump has selected James M. Murray, a career member of the USSS, to take over as director beginning in May."

Alles was appointed Secret Service director in April 2017. He previously served several leadership roles in Customs and Border Protection.