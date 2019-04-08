ORLANDO, Fla. — Tom Stokes and his wife, Deb, have been running together for decades. But in 2015, he came very close to never being able to run with her again.

April is National Donate Life Month, raising organ donation awareness

Lifelong runner was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2015

He underwent transplant, got back to his beloved sport quickly

That's when he was diagnosed with liver cancer. A new liver was the only way to get rid of the cancer.

That’s where Advent Health transplant surgeon Dr. Thomas Chin came in.

"I sat back and said, 'Doc, I’m doing this all for you. I want you to make that first cut and say, "That’s a thing of beauty," ' " Stokes told Chin.

The surgery went very well. Now, Stokes runs races with with his Donate Life jersey on.

April is National Donate Life Month , and there are about 110,000 people in the U.S. waiting for organ donations. According to Advent Health, about 20 people die every day in the U.S. while waiting for an organ donation.

For Stokes, he hardly rested before he was up and going again.

"Three days after surgery, he broke our record for doing laps around the floor. It’s probably, he did close to 4 miles around the floor," Chin said.

"About a month out from that, I began to run again, and I ran three-quarters of a mile, and I thought I was going to croak, but I kept at it. As of today, I’ve got 61 events... and it’s been everything from 1-mile runs to my longest event was a half-iron distance triathlon , which is 70.4 miles swim, bike, run," Stokes said.

He and Chin have even run together in races since the surgery.

But they both say they’re not the real heroes of this story.

"Obviously, we can’t do what we do without donor organs... so there’s a lot of people waiting for organs. Thousands of people die every day waiting for organs," Chin said.

Stokes knows that without the person or the person’s family who had the courage to donate their organs, he wouldn’t be running next to his wife today. So he honors that sacrifice by pushing on and wearing his Donate Life jersey in almost every event he runs.

"That realization that someone would make that sacrifice... They’re really and truly heroes when it comes to everyday living," Stokes said.