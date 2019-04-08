ORLANDO, Fla. — Increasing clouds will give way to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms as moisture fills in across the Peninsula in advance of the next storm system.

Highs will run in the mid- to upper 80s. A few storms may be on the strong side Monday afternoon with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Scattered showers will be found throughout the overnight, leading to a higher rain chance on Tuesday.

A front approaching from the northwest will enable additional showers and storms to continue out ahead of it. Highs will only drop slightly, in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon.

We will see a few dry days after this front exits, with rain removed from the forecast for the second half of the workweek.

Temperatures will quickly return to mid- to upper 80s by then, lasting through next weekend.

Beach and surf forecast

Deteriorating boating conditions are slated for Monday with winds from the southeast at 5 to 15 knots. In the surf zone, the waves will be poor for use of a surfboard.

The rip current risk remains moderate. The main hazard will be showers and thunderstorms.

