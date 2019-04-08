ERLANGER, Ky. - Job seekers have a new, easy way to look for positions at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky airport (CVG). The airport and the Kentucky Career Center are partners in the CVG Career Center. The center is a one-stop shop to get all the information you need about positions at CVG and it is located insided the terminal baggage claim level.

The CVG Career Center is staffed Monday through Thursdat, 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and again from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Careers available at CVG include food/beverage service, retial, aircraft maintenance, logistics and airline support. If you are interested you can call 859-767-6952 or you can see the current openings here.