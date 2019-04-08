WASHINGTON — Congressional lawmakers' reaction to the departure of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen varied predictably along party lines on Monday.

They got something else to react to just hours after that confirmation came from the White House: the announced departure of the Director of the Secret Service.

The shakeup to DHS is part of a massive overhaul directed and engineered by Stephen Miller, one of the president’s advisers and a hardliner on immigration.

Secret Service Director Randolph Alles is being removed from his position. DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s departure comes amid a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. As the numbers rose so did the president’s frustration.

“I share the president’s goal of securing the border,” Nielsen said to reporters in Alexandria, VA on Monday.

Nielsen’s tumultuous tenure lasted 16 months. Her resignation comes after President Trump’s threat to close the border.

“I support the president, in his recent statements in terms of the responsibility of South American and Central American governments including Mexico to step up to the plate and help us with this problem,” said Rep. Ross Spano (R-Florida) in an interview with Spectrum News ahead of the announcement of Nielsen’s departure.

Face of unpopular policy

Nielsen was considered the defender of the president’s zero tolerance policy, which prosecuted anyone caught illegally crossing the border, leading to family separations.

“She’s had a tough run. At the end of the day, the president deserves to have the team that he wants to have, that is in line with his policies. She served honorably,” said Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Florida) in an interview with Spectrum News.

Democrats said they aren’t sorry to see her go, but have concerns about who could replace her.

"If she wasn't extreme enough, it gives me real pause to think about who the president will be looking for to succeed her as Secretary of Homeland Security,” said Rep. Chris Coons (D-Delaware).

Commissioner of Customs and Border Patrol Kevin McAleenan, will be replacing Nielsen for now. Republicans like Waltz believe he may be better suited to handle the situation at the border.

“I’ve heard a number of great things. I don’t know him personally. At the end of the day, you have to have the President and Commander-in-chief’s confidence,” Waltz said.

The president will now have four members of his cabinet who are in acting roles only. The president has interim secretaries at the departments of Defense, Interior and Homeland Security as well as an acting leader at the Office of Management and Budget.

An acting administrator will lead the Small Business Administration once Linda McMahon officially leaves her post on Friday. Nielsen is expected Nielsen will stay on the job until Wednesday to help with the transition.