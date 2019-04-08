KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Body camera video released Monday shows the moment Kissimmee Police detectives tried to pull over a suspect in a child pornography investigation and realized two children were in the car.

Body camera released in Luis Valentin case in Kissimmee

Police were trying to arrest Valentin in child-porn investigation

Kissimmee Police say only 1 victim has come forward

Last Wednesday, detectives pulled over Luis Valentin for a traffic stop , which quickly escalated into a life-or-death situation.

Kissimmee detectives Jean Paul Antepara and Justin Lunsford began investigating Valentin just one day earlier, after receiving a call about a child pornography investigation.

Antepara said that during prior conversations, Valentin was friendly and cooperative. But last Wednesday, as they were getting ready to arrest him, the traffic stop took an unexpected turn.

“As I was getting toward the front door, I immediately saw a firearm in his right hand, and he put it to his head as I was coming up to the door,” Antepara said.

Not only that, detectives realized two children were sitting in back.

“For me, they became my kids. I am a dad. I have two small kids. There was nothing that was going to stop us from us getting them back to Mom. They become yours," Lunsford said.

It was then, detectives say, that Valentin’s gun malfunctioned, giving Lunsford the seconds he needed.

“The only reason I’m convinced I was able to get the door open and get the kids out is because I don’t think he ever saw me,” Lunsford said.

Antepara says Valentin then pointed the gun at him, before shooting and killing himself.

Valentin was facing several child porn charges. That investigation is ongoing. Police said Monday there is one known victim. So far, nobody else has come forward, but police are asking any other potential victims to call them.