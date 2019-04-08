ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Human remains found along a rural Apopka road last year belong to a man who went missing in 2017, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Lechmani Desroches was reported missing on June 26, 2017. In September, his remains were found in a wooded area off Marden Road.

The remains were recently identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. The medical examiner determined that Descroches's cause of death was homicide, the Sheriff's Office said.

No additional information was immediately available.