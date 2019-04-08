ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida drivers got a bit of relief last week at the pump, but it could be short lived.

Average Florida price on Sunday was $2.71

$2.67 per gallon in Tampa, Orlando markets

LINK: Daily Florida gas prices on AAA

The average price per gallon in the state dropped four cents.

Drivers are paying an average price of $2.71 per gallon at the pump. Sunday's state average was 24 cents more than a month ago, and 9 cents more than this time last year.

The average price in both Tampa-St. Pete and Orlando was $2.67.

The national average on Sunday was $2.73.

Experts say Florida prices could return to $2.75 per gallon this week, however, due to recent gains in wholesale gasoline.

"Florida drivers got a break from rising gas prices last week, but there could be a small uptick in the coming days," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

"Rising demand and refinery issues are keeping upward pressure on gas prices. It could be another couple of weeks before refineries return to full strength, and pump prices level out."