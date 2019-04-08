MAITLAND, Fla. — The Florida Film Festival has added an additional screening of the documentary Woman in Motion.

Woman in Motion gets 3rd screening at Florida Film Festival

The documentary will open the festival on April 12

RELATED: Richard Dreyfuss to attend Florida Film Festival

The film will receive a third screening on the festival's opening night due to popular demand, organizers have announced.

Woman in Motion will first screen at the Enzian on April 12 at 7:15 p.m. followed by a second screening at Regal Winter Park Village at 8 p.m. The third screening will also take place at Regal Winter Park Village and start at 8:30 p.m.

Directed by Orlando filmmaker Todd Thompson, the film chronicles Star Trek star and activist Nichelle Nichols's work with NASA to recruit minority astronauts for its shuttle program.

The Florida Film Festival, which will feature more than 180 films , runs April 12-21.

For ticket and schedule information, visit floridafilmfestival.com .