ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was killed Monday afternoon when a car carrier ramp fell on him, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on the 200 block of Taft Vineland Road.
The 40-year-old man was working on the rear axle of a car carrier when the ramp fell, Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said. Two people nearby used a forklift to help get the man out from under it.
The man was taken as a critical trauma alert to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Jachles said.
