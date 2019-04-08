ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was killed Monday afternoon when a car carrier ramp fell on him, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Man was working on axle of car carrier when ramp fell

Incident happened on 200 block of Taft Vineland Road

Victim taken to ORMC, where he was pronounced dead

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on the 200 block of Taft Vineland Road.

The 40-year-old man was working on the rear axle of a car carrier when the ramp fell, Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said. Two people nearby used a forklift to help get the man out from under it.

The man was taken as a critical trauma alert to Orlando Regional Medical Center , where he was pronounced dead, Jachles said.

