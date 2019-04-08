BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old is recovering after crashing a golf cart Sunday in Brevard County.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at Fox Tail Court and James Road.

Police say the child was driving with two adults in the back when he flipped the cart.

The child was seriously injured, but the two adults are OK.

It is illegal in the state of Florida to drive a golf cart under the age of 14.