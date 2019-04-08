MELBOURNE, Fla. — A female assisted living facility employee was arrested Monday after police say she sexually battered an elderly patient last year at the facility where she worked, police say.

39-year-old woman charged with lewd and lascivious molestation

Facility managers said she disappeared, later found in patient's room

Sex assault kit results back up man's claim of battery, detectives say

ELSEWHERE: Group Home CEO Suspended After Disabled Woman's Pregnancy

Guettie Belizaire, 39, of Melbourne, was arrested on a warrant and is facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and abuse of an elderly person.

The investigation began in December 2018, when managers at the assisted living facility reported that Belizaire had disappeared for more than an hour and a half and was later found naked in a patient's room, Melbourne Police said.

The patient told police investigators said Belizaire had sexually battered him, though she denied even being in the room with the man, police said.

He was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where a sexual assault kit was completed. In late March, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement returned the kit, in which DNA backed up the patient's claim.

Anyone who can provide information on the case is asked to call Melbourne Police detectives at 321-608-6453, or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.