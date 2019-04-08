MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two workers suffered burns after an accident at a factory inside a Brevard County industrial park.

Factory makes lotion, sunscreen

Worker burned when pressurized tank exploded

Explosion ripped a hole in nearby wall, knocked co-worker down

It happened at Absolutely Natural, a company that manufactures lotion and sunscreen, in Melbourne.

Investigators say a 64-year-old man was working on a machine when a pressurized tank exploded, sending 170-degree hot lotion onto him and knocked down a nearby co-worker.

The explosion also ripped a hole in the wall nearby as lotion was scattered all over the floor.

The man was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center with 60 percent of his body covered with second-degree burns.

The co-worker was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A Melbourne building inspector is looking into the incident.