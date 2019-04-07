OCHOPEE, Fla. — Hunters in the Big Cypress National Preserve caught a 17-foot long, 140 pound female python, the preserve said Friday afternoon.

17-foot, 140 pound female python caught in Big Cypress Preserve

Preserve said the team used radio transmitters to locate breeding snakes

RELATED STORIES: 17-Foot Python Captured in Everglades, Setting Record 1,000th Burmese python eliminated in Florida Everglades



The national park on Facebook said the python is the largest python ever removed from the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Park officials also said the female snake had 73 developing eggs.

According the park, through research they were able to catch the python by using male pythons with radio transmitters in order to locate “breeding females.”

The preserve says their efforts to hunt down pythons is to control the invasive species, as pythons pose a “significant threat” to native wildlife.