ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Have you ever driven down Burlington Avenue toward Mirror Lake in St. Pete? You may have seen a fence along the road — behind it is a community urban garden, created by Matt Weidner, owner of Weidner Law.

Six years ago he bought his law office there and the land behind it. People offered to buy the spot from him, but Weidner always refused. Slowly the land began transforming from an empty lot to a garden with plants, rescued bees, and some chickens.

“We sometimes joke. There’s thousands of law firms in this state but there’s only one law-farm,” Weidner said.

The space has dozens of blueberry plants as well. It’s something Weidner’s entire family enjoys.

“There’s nothing better than seeing the kids be able to walk through a garden and learn and know where their food comes from,” Weidner said.

He added, “There’s not a single pesticide or chemical that’s been on any of this. And that creates quite a bit of effort to be able to produce food without the kind of heavy chemicals that are found on all our food is difficult.”

Weidner says he’s had a lot of help from the city of St. Petersburg. He says they have many resources available for residents .

“The city has devoted a considerable amount of resources and energy to making it friendly for these kinds of experiences,” Weidner said.

“When someone comes down here and visits from Chicago or Kansas, we want them to be able to see, ‘Hey this is what Florida is about.’ We’re still an agriculture state and you can come down here and grow and do these things, and our city is thoughtful about that,” he continued.

Weidner’s hope is his garden will continue to grow and other residents will be inspired to create their own urban gardens.

“We share with our neighbors. That’s an important part of this is for our neighbors to see what we’re doing and have them come on in and participate in this urban environment,” Weidner said.