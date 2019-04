Several Friendly's locations across the region have suddenly closed.

According to signs on the restaurant doors, both the Friendly's on Erie Boulevard East and James Street are closed for good.

Customers looking to eat there on Sunday were turned away.

Spectrum News is also told the Friendly's in Endicott has closed its doors. Workers there say they do not know what is behind the closure.

Spectrum News reached out to Friendly's but have yet to hear back.