ORLANDO, Fla. — A rescued pilot whale died Saturday at SeaWorld.

Female whale, Fredi, was part of mass stranding of 23 pilot whales

SeaWorld Pilot Whale Dies: Q and A

According to SeaWorld officials, pilot whale NOAA 301, better known as Fredi, had persistent health concerns since being rescued as part of a mass stranding in Cudjoe Key, Florida in 2011.

In recent months she had been showing signs of fatigue and loss of appetite.

Through a physical exam and diagnostic samples, veterinarians discovered that Fredi had an infection. Despite round the clock care, her health and quality of life continued to decline sharply.

The whale had been undergoing an aggressive anti-microbial treatment to treat a persistent infection.

When Fredi was rescued she was determined by NOAA to be a dependent calf that could not be returned to the wild.

SeaWorld Orlando was chosen to help rehabilitate her and provide a home because of the park’s experience with pilot whales and expertise in animal husbandry and care, especially for stranded animals.

"SeaWorld veterinarians and staff provided critical care," said Dr. Erin Fougeres, Marine Mammal Stranding Program Administrator for NOAA Fisheries. "When Fredi was deemed non-releasable by NOAA Fisheries after rehabilitation due to her very young age, SeaWorld provided her with a permanent home, where she has received outstanding care for the past 8 years."